Hong Kong
Benefit x Preface Pore-tential Arcade Coffee Shop

  • Things to do
  • Preface Coffee & Wine, Causeway Bay
  1. Benefit x Preface Pore-tential Arcade Coffee Shop
Benefit Cosmetics and tech brand Preface are transforming Preface Coffee & Wine in Central into a 'Pore-tential gaming paradise'! Inspired by Benefit's new Pore Care line, the space features pastel-coloured walls, Insta-worthy photo spots, and three custom-designed arcade machines with games that highlight different Pore Care products. Players who complete all three games will receive a Pore Care trial set and a Benefit cash voucher with a Preface coupon! The highest scorer each day will also win a Benefit travel set, while the highest accumulated score within the three-week pop-up period will receive a full Benefit Pore Core product set worth over $4,000.

Over at the Pore-tential Arcade Coffee Shop, visitors can enjoy a limited-edition menu featuring a Cap-Pore-cino, Pore Over coffee, and Pore-fect Lemonade, plus a Pore Care-themed cupcake trio and savoury potato cakes. The Benefit x Preface Pore-tential Arcade Coffee Shop is open from now until May 6.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Preface Coffee & Wine
G/F - 5/F, The Sharp, 11 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

