Best things to do during the Hungry Ghost Festival

The Hungry Ghost Festival (also known to many as the Yu Lan Festival) isn't exactly the most popular festival to celebrate in Hong Kong, thanks to its terrifying name. Come the seventh lunar month every year, ashes and smoke fill the air as folks burn paper offerings on the streets to 'feed' the ghosts, giving the festival that extra creep factor that will make you think twice about staying out late during this time of year.

But ghosts and ghouls aside, did you know this festival originated from a story of filial love? Though there are many variations of the festival's origin, the most well-known story tells the tale of Mulian, who attempts to save his deceased mother from becoming a hungry ghost due to her sins. Mulian seeks help from The Buddha, who told him to offer food and gifts to monks and monasteries on the fifteenth day of the seventh lunar month – thus, the Hungry Ghost Festival was born.

Now that you know how the festival came about, it's not so scary, is it? If you're still not entirely convinced, consider participating in one of these cultural events below and get to learn more about the festival through experiences that are fun, fascinating, and just a tad spooky.

