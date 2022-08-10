Best things to do during the Hungry Ghost Festival

Wan Chai haunted tour
Filled with history, the Wan Chai neighbourhood has always been a hotspot for many ghost stories and urban legends. That's why Viva Blue House – a community-led cultural conservation group – is hosting a thrilling tour that will take brave souls through some of the most haunted locations in Wan Chai. From a military brothel where women were raped and murdered during the war to a funeral home-turned cinema that eventually closed down due to the overwhelming amount of ghost sightings; participants will get to explore the neighbourhood in a whole new light.
Tour route: Southorn Playground > East Town building > Pak Kung Temple > Star Street > St. Luke's College > Tong Jai High School > Nam Koo Terrace