Time Out says

Cool down from the summer heat with pints of ice cold beer at Hong Kong’s ultimate craft beer festival. The Craft Beer Association of Hong Kong joins forces with Clockenflap to present the Better with Beer festival this September. Over 150 beers from more than 20 breweries will set up their stalls at Central Harbourfront from September 15 to 16. Aside from that, the two-day festival will also showcase live music, a large range of food vendors, crazy outdoor games, and more!



Festivalgoers can purchase tickets to Better with Beer for one or both days. If you’re short on time, you can also buy tickets for just an afternoon session (from 12pm to 4pm) or evening session (from 6pm to 10pm) on September 16. Tickets to Better with Beer are inclusive of entry, free-flow beer, and access to music and entertainment areas. Early bird tickets are currently available on Ticketflap starting from $400.

Follow Better with Beer’s Instagram to stay in the loop with further updates.