Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Better with Beer

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central
Time Out Bar Awards 2020 shortlist: Best Beer Bar
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Time Out says

Get ready to sip on ice cold craft beers at this festival

Cool down from the summer heat with pints of ice cold beer at Hong Kong’s ultimate craft beer festival. The Craft Beer Association of Hong Kong joins forces with Clockenflap to present the Better with Beer festival this September. Over 150 beers from more than 20 breweries will set up their stalls at Central Harbourfront from September 15 to 16. Aside from that, the two-day festival will also showcase live music, a large range of food vendors, crazy outdoor games, and more!

Festivalgoers can purchase tickets to Better with Beer for one or both days. If you’re short on time, you can also buy tickets for just an afternoon session (from 12pm to 4pm) or evening session (from 6pm to 10pm) on September 16. Tickets to Better with Beer are inclusive of entry, free-flow beer, and access to music and entertainment areas. Early bird tickets are currently available on Ticketflap starting from $400. 

Follow Better with Beer’s Instagram to stay in the loop with further updates.

Details

Event website:
www.ticketflap.com/better-with-beer
Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.