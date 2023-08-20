Time Out says

Have yourself a Big Little Art Summer at K11 Musea! From now to August 20, families and kids can take part in a series of art and edutainment activities that include workshops focusing on everything from science and nature to crafts and baking. Additionally, K11 Musea will be showcasing three art exhibitions throughout the summer. These include Future Figments by PBG (July 11-30), which presents 10 South Korean artists at its first-ever exhibition in Hong Kong; Burn, Gleam, Shine by Fawn Rogers (July 26-Aug 20), an 18-piece solo exhibition by LA-based contemporary female artist Fawn Rogers; and Not For Kids Only by Packy Lai (August), a classroom-themed exhibition that recalls feelings of wonder and curiosity.

To top things off, there will be weekend markets in July and August, exclusive deals on sweet treats at various cafes and eateries like %Arabica, Butter Cake shop, Hot Dog Link, 181 at Fortnum & Mason, and more.