Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Big Little Art Summer at K11 Musea

  • Things to do
  • K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. K11 Musea
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. K11 Musea
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Have yourself a Big Little Art Summer at K11 Musea! From now to August 20, families and kids can take part in a series of art and edutainment activities that include workshops focusing on everything from science and nature to crafts and baking. Additionally, K11 Musea will be showcasing three art exhibitions throughout the summer. These include Future Figments by PBG (July 11-30), which presents 10 South Korean artists at its first-ever exhibition in Hong Kong; Burn, Gleam, Shine by Fawn Rogers (July 26-Aug 20), an 18-piece solo exhibition by LA-based contemporary female artist Fawn Rogers; and Not For Kids Only by Packy Lai (August), a classroom-themed exhibition that recalls feelings of wonder and curiosity.

To top things off, there will be weekend markets in July and August, exclusive deals on sweet treats at various cafes and eateries like %Arabica, Butter Cake shop, Hot Dog Link, 181 at Fortnum & Mason, and more.

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.