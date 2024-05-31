Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Black Sheep Plated series

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Buenos Aires Polo Club, Lan Kwai Fong
  1. Carbone spicy vodka rigatoni
    Photograph: Courtesy Carbone
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. grand majestic sichuan
    Photograph: Courtesy Grand Majestic Sichuan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Buenos Aires Polo Club
    Photograph: Courtesy Buenos Aires Polo Club
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Feast on delectable dishes at discounted prices every Monday and Tuesday

Black Sheep Restaurants is relaunching its Plated series, offering diners incredible deals each month at selected venues within the dining group. Every Monday and Tuesday this month, guests can enjoy set menus for only $388 per person at venues like Carbone, Buenos Aires Polo Club, and Grand Majestic Sichuan

At Carbone, patrons can enjoy classic New York-Italian dishes such as chicken parmesan served with broccoli AOP and pepperoncino, as well as the restaurant’s crowd-pleasing spicy rigatoni vodka. Head to Buenos Aires Polo Club to relish a lavish dining experience and begin with crispy Argentinian empanadas, before selecting between General Pico Black Angus, ribeye, or sirloin steak. Be sure to pair your steak with delightful sides such as creamed spinach, sautéed broccoli, or a portion of indulgent duck-fat fries. At Grand Majestic Sichuan, chef Theign Phan has created a six-course menu full of Sichuan fare like poached local three yellow chicken in sesame sauce, ma po tofu with Angus beef and Sichuan peppercorns, as well as wok-fried prawns with cashews in a house special gong bao sauce. 

Aside from discounted set menus, Black Sheep Restaurants is also rolling out Cork by Plated each month, allowing guests to enjoy waived corkage fees. For May, guests can bring their own wine bottles to Belon without any additional charges. Stay tuned to our page to find the newest details about the Plated series each month.

Details

Address:
Buenos Aires Polo Club
7/F, LKF Tower
33 Wyndham St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

00:00Belon
00:00Belon
00:00Belon
00:00Belon
00:00Belon
00:00Belon
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.