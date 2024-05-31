Time Out says

Black Sheep Restaurants is relaunching its Plated series, offering diners incredible deals each month at selected venues within the dining group. Every Monday and Tuesday this month, guests can enjoy set menus for only $388 per person at venues like Carbone, Buenos Aires Polo Club, and Grand Majestic Sichuan.

At Carbone, patrons can enjoy classic New York-Italian dishes such as chicken parmesan served with broccoli AOP and pepperoncino, as well as the restaurant’s crowd-pleasing spicy rigatoni vodka. Head to Buenos Aires Polo Club to relish a lavish dining experience and begin with crispy Argentinian empanadas, before selecting between General Pico Black Angus, ribeye, or sirloin steak. Be sure to pair your steak with delightful sides such as creamed spinach, sautéed broccoli, or a portion of indulgent duck-fat fries. At Grand Majestic Sichuan, chef Theign Phan has created a six-course menu full of Sichuan fare like poached local three yellow chicken in sesame sauce, ma po tofu with Angus beef and Sichuan peppercorns, as well as wok-fried prawns with cashews in a house special gong bao sauce.



Aside from discounted set menus, Black Sheep Restaurants is also rolling out Cork by Plated each month, allowing guests to enjoy waived corkage fees. For May, guests can bring their own wine bottles to Belon without any additional charges. Stay tuned to our page to find the newest details about the Plated series each month.