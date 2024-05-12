Hong Kong
Black Sheep Restaurants’ Mother’s Day deals

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
carbone black sheep mother's day promotion
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants
Time Out says

Black Sheep Restaurants invites you to celebrate the Mother’s Day weekend by enjoying exclusive set menus at selected venues. Dine at Maison Libanaise for an authentic grilled Beiruti feast ($588 per person) full of modernised classics such as traboulse shish taouk (grilled chicken skewers), or treat Mum to Magistracy Dining Room’s indulgent Mother’s Day Lunch with the restaurant’s signature dishes like tableside carved prime rib ($988). Carbone has also prepared a celebratory menu full of hearty New York-Italian dishes like ribeye Diana, spicy vodka rigatoni, and plenty more. Looking for something sweet instead? Butter has rolled out with an indulgent trio of cookies ($85) and an assorted box of cake bites ($250) that are sure to put a smile on Mum’s face. Find more details about the restaurant group’s promotions by visiting Black Sheep’s website.

Details

Dates and times

