  • Things to do
  • Avenue of Stars, Tsim Sha Tsui

Block Party By The Sea

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Time Out says

The Avenue of Stars Night Market is back in action! From now until September 29, join the 'Block Party By The Sea', an exciting waterfront arts and culture bash featuring an artisanal market, live entertainment, and creative workshops. With nearly 30 booths, you can explore handmade crafts and tasty treats, including homemade hot chilli oil from Explicit Spices, exclusive tulip-scented perfume from homegrown fragrance brand The Scientist, mochi desserts from Mochi Tori, and more. On select weekend evenings, there will also be live jazz music and dance performances, as well as workshops like coffee tasting and a 'Run Puma' street run event. It's the perfect opportunity to soak in the stunning views of Victoria Harbour while discovering the best of local brands and culture.

Details

Address
Avenue of Stars
Salisbury Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

