Catch the cosmic phenomenon of the blood moon total lunar eclipse as it appears in the sky on Nov 8! According to the Hong Kong Space Museum, the moon will be partially eclipsed as the it rises at 5.37pm. Then at 6.16pm, the total lunar eclipse begins and will last about for an hour and 26 minutes, during which the moon will take on an unusual copper-red hue.

Since the elevation of the moon will be in the east-northeast near the horizon, the Hong Kong Space Museum recommends observing the eclipse outdoors from a site with an unobstructed view, such as the Central and Western District Promenade, the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui or the Pak Shek Kok Promenade.

However, if you would prefer to stay indoors, you can catch the live streaming of the total lunar eclipse on the Hong Kong Space Museum's YouTube channel from 6pm to 9pm.