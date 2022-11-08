Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Blood moon total lunar eclipse

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Super Blood Moon may 2021 hong kong
Photograph: Anthony Wallace/AFP
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch the cosmic phenomenon of the blood moon total lunar eclipse as it appears in the sky on Nov 8! According to the Hong Kong Space Museum, the moon will be partially eclipsed as the it rises at 5.37pm. Then at 6.16pm, the total lunar eclipse begins and will last about for an hour and 26 minutes, during which the moon will take on an unusual copper-red hue. 

Since the elevation of the moon will be in the east-northeast near the horizon, the Hong Kong Space Museum recommends observing the eclipse outdoors from a site with an unobstructed view, such as the Central and Western District Promenade, the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui or the Pak Shek Kok Promenade.

However, if you would prefer to stay indoors, you can catch the live streaming of the total lunar eclipse on the Hong Kong Space Museum's YouTube channel from 6pm to 9pm.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.