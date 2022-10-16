Hong Kong
Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
Blossom Around Town
Photograph: bat.gov.hk
Embrace the flower power this season as LCSD's Blossom Around Town city-wide project turns various parks and green spaces across the city into beautiful themed garden displays. From now until October 18, the public can visit designated parks across all 18 districts decked out with themes that will whisk you away to holiday resorts in Southeast Asia, traditional Chinese gardens, blissful Bali temples, western courtyards, tree houses, the countryside, and many more. While surrounded by colourful flowers and lush greenery, don't forget to cast online votes for your favourite garden plots for a chance to win special prizes with a value of up to $2,000.

Details

Event website:
www.bat.gov.hk/en/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

