Blue Bottle Coffee Holiday Market

This year, Blue Bottle Coffee celebrates Christmas with a special 'Pairs Well with' theme; allowing you to discover new coffee pairings through different experiences, flavours, and emotions. Working in collaboration with several local artisanal brands – including Greencapsule HK, Pioneer Farm, Moono, Solight Studio, Whiteroom Ceramics, ZtoryTeller, Mudlab, and momoTone – the 'Pairs Well with Holiday Market' will be held at their two-year anniversary store on Star Street from December 16 to 17. The market offers a perfect blend of various coffee single origins, delicious delicacies, and exquisite coffee products; accompanied by soulful music from local jazz musician Alan Kwan.