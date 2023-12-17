Hong Kong
Blue Bottle Coffee Holiday Market

  • Things to do
  • Blue Bottle Coffee (Wan Chai), Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Blue Bottle holiday market
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Bottle
This year, Blue Bottle Coffee celebrates Christmas with a special 'Pairs Well with' theme; allowing you to discover new coffee pairings through different experiences, flavours, and emotions. Working in collaboration with several local artisanal brands – including Greencapsule HK, Pioneer Farm, Moono, Solight Studio, Whiteroom Ceramics, ZtoryTeller, Mudlab, and momoTone – the 'Pairs Well with Holiday Market' will be held at their two-year anniversary store on Star Street from December 16 to 17. The market offers a perfect blend of various coffee single origins, delicious delicacies, and exquisite coffee products; accompanied by soulful music from local jazz musician Alan Kwan.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Blue Bottle Coffee (Wan Chai)
15 St Francis Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

