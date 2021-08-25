Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Blue Bottle Coffee Sha Tin pop-up store

Blue Bottle Coffee Sha Tin pop-up store

Things to do, pop-ups New Town Plaza , Sha Tin Until Sunday November 21 2021
Coffee pop-up alert! From August 25 to November 21, Blue Bottle Coffee is inviting every pooch in town to visit their pet-friendly pop-up at New Town Plaza's new Kids and Pets Park. During the three-month pop-up, visitors will get to sip on Blue Bottle's signature brews and indulge in two exclusive waffle parfaits – oolong jam-infused and peanut butter cream – by local food brands JamStory and The Nutter. There'll even be a special coconut ice cream for all furry friends to enjoy! Bag yourself one of the park's pet-friendly tents and settle inside to enjoy your treats while your little furballs run wild around the park's pet maze.

On top of drinks and nibbles, there'll also be a series of workshops and activities available, including coffee pourover and tie-dye classes, as well as a biking tour, led by local cycling and lifestyle platform Bike The Moment, that will take you around the neighbourhood of Sha Tin to discover its unique and scenic side.

Venue name: New Town Plaza
Venue website: www.newtownplaza.com.hk
Venue phone: 2608 9329
Address: 18 Sha Tin Centre Street
Sha Tin
Hong Kong

