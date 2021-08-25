Coffee pop-up alert! From August 25 to November 21, Blue Bottle Coffee is inviting every pooch in town to visit their pet-friendly pop-up at New Town Plaza's new Kids and Pets Park. During the three-month pop-up, visitors will get to sip on Blue Bottle's signature brews and indulge in two exclusive waffle parfaits – oolong jam-infused and peanut butter cream – by local food brands JamStory and The Nutter. There'll even be a special coconut ice cream for all furry friends to enjoy! Bag yourself one of the park's pet-friendly tents and settle inside to enjoy your treats while your little furballs run wild around the park's pet maze.

On top of drinks and nibbles, there'll also be a series of workshops and activities available, including coffee pourover and tie-dye classes, as well as a biking tour, led by local cycling and lifestyle platform Bike The Moment, that will take you around the neighbourhood of Sha Tin to discover its unique and scenic side.