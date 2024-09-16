Take a trip up to Tai Po and bask in the Mid-Autumn festivities at the Lake House in Tai Po Kau. From now to September 18, a whopping 10-meter-tall giant inflatable moon, along with a five-metre-tall moon and rabbit decoration, a 'Jade Rabbit Weaving the Moon' photo spot, and more will set Lake House's verdant lawn aglow.

Visitors can also experience other festivities with a meal at Lake House's restaurants Billow and Le Vow; admire the moon on a sightseeing boat tour; or make a wish with water lanterns. Visit Lake House's official website for more info on event details, ticket prices and packages, as well as other special promos.