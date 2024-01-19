Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bluetopia digital aquarium at Airside

  • Things to do
  • Airside, Kowloon City
  • Recommended
  1. Airside
    Photograph: Courtesy Airside
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Airside
    Photograph: Courtesy Airside
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Airside
    Photograph: Courtesy Airside
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

To celebrate the holiday season, Airside is inviting everyone to embark on an immersive journey into Bluetopia, its first-ever digital aquarium! Designed by 12 creative units from around the world, the aquarium spans 3,000sq ft and features immersive underwater art experiences across five zones inspired by the ocean's unique characteristics. From a giant jellyfish light installation that emits dazzling lights to creating new species of deep-sea creatures, Bluetopia aims to spark the curiosity of both adults and children alike, foster their empathy and critical thinking skills, and reimagine the future of the aquarium. Visitor can book their 30-minute experience on-site via NF Touch.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Airside
2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.