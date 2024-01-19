Time Out says

To celebrate the holiday season, Airside is inviting everyone to embark on an immersive journey into Bluetopia, its first-ever digital aquarium! Designed by 12 creative units from around the world, the aquarium spans 3,000sq ft and features immersive underwater art experiences across five zones inspired by the ocean's unique characteristics. From a giant jellyfish light installation that emits dazzling lights to creating new species of deep-sea creatures, Bluetopia aims to spark the curiosity of both adults and children alike, foster their empathy and critical thinking skills, and reimagine the future of the aquarium. Visitor can book their 30-minute experience on-site via NF Touch.