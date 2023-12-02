Time Out says

Malaysian-based immersive mission game experience Bomb Battle opened its first branch in Hong Kong in October 2023. Known for its unique blend of interactive gameplay and mind-boggling challenges, Bomb Battle combines elements of game shows, action movies, and escape games all into one.

There are two missions to choose from, both developed specifically for the city. In the City Threat mission, players must work together to defuse a bomb that poses a grave danger to the city. Meanwhile, The Assault mission will put participants' problem-solving skills to the test as they race against time to locate and neutralise a water pump that threatens to release toxic pollutants into the ocean. Each mission consists of four increasingly challenging battles, pushing players to their limits and rewarding their teamwork and strategic thinking. Failure to complete the mission will result in a colourful consequence – prepare to be drenched in a vibrant explosion of paint as punishment.

There are two ticket packages available – Bomb Mission and VIP Mission. The Bomb Mission package (from $248/player upwards) will provide participants with a 60-minute exhilarating Bomb Battle experience; while the VIP Mission package (from $298/player upwards) will give you extra perks such as a limited-edition Bomber's Season T-shirt, a refreshing welcome drink, and double the amount of paint (14 litres). Both packages include complementary digital photos and a Bomb Battle video capturing the thrilling moments of the missions.