Boundless Tempo at Stanley Plaza

Find your zen at Stanley Plaza’s Boundless Tempo, a series of outdoor yoga sessions hosted by a stellar line-up of certified instructors from May to July. Each 60-minute class (to be held on designated Saturdays) will feature a different theme, including vinyasa yoga, pet yoga, and even couples yoga, so you can join in on the fun whether you’re a complete newbie or a seasoned yogi. Apart from yoga classes, there’s also a bucketload of weekend happenings at Stanley Plaza including workshops, a themed bazaar in June, and an outdoor party to welcome the summer in July. Follow @stanleyplazahk on Instagram for the latest updates!