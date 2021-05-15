Boundless Tempo at Stanley Plaza
Find your zen at Stanley Plaza’s Boundless Tempo, a series of outdoor yoga sessions hosted by a stellar line-up of certified instructors from May to July. Each 60-minute class (to be held on designated Saturdays) will feature a different theme, including vinyasa yoga, pet yoga, and even couples yoga, so you can join in on the fun whether you’re a complete newbie or a seasoned yogi. Apart from yoga classes, there’s also a bucketload of weekend happenings at Stanley Plaza including workshops, a themed bazaar in June, and an outdoor party to welcome the summer in July. Follow @stanleyplazahk on Instagram for the latest updates!
Details
|Venue name:
|Stanley Plaza
|Venue website:
|www.stanleyplaza.com
|Address:
|
23 Carmel Road, Stanley
Hong Kong