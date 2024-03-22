Hong Kong
Breakfast Club Tokyo at Basehall 02

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  1. breakfast club tokyo
    Photograph: Courtesy Breakfast Club Tokyo
  2. breakfast club tokyo
    Photograph: Courtesy Breakfast Club Tokyo
Tokyo’s popular American-style diner Breakfast Club Tokyo will be holding a pop-up at Basehall 02 for one evening only on March 22. From 6pm onwards, visitors can head to Basehall 02 at Jardine House to try the diner’s signature breakfast dishes, which include a hearty chicken club sandwich with coleslaw and chips ($158), as well as huevos rancheros with guacamole and rancheros sauce ($158). Additionally, the Breakfast Club Tokyo pop-up will also invite a DJ to spin tunes and keep the atmosphere high all night long.

Details

Address:
