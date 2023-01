Time Out says

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Located within the vicinity of Jao Tsung-I Academy in Mei Foo, Bright Hilltop is a pet-friendly outdoor park with eight themed zones for you and your furry friends to explore. Visitors can also enjoy a meal in their designated picnic area, play in their agility park, or simply relax in their zen area.