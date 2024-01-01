Hong Kong
Bruce Lee: a Timeless Classic

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Heritage Museum, Sha Tin
Bruce Lee exhibition, hong kong heritage museum, info.gov.hk
Photograph: info.gov.hk
The Hong Kong Heritage Museum is honoring the memory of martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, who passed away 50 years ago, through a series of programs that runs from now until January 1, 2024. One of the highlights is a pop-up display titled 'Bruce Lee: A Timeless Classic', showcasing some of the finest of Bruce Lee in popular culture, such as publications, commemorative stamps, and figures. Classic Bruce Lee films such as The Way of the Dragon, The Big Boss, and Fist of Fury will be screened on July 20, providing a rare opportunity for fans to relive some of his most iconic moments. Additionally, there will be a free screening of The Kid on July 22, followed by a discussion with actress Alice Fung, who played Bruce Lee's sister in the film, and veteran film researcher Mr Sam Ho.

For those seeking a deeper insight into Bruce Lee's life and legacy, the 'A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee' exhibition is a must-see. The exhibition boasts a collection of approximately 400 exhibits, including Bruce Lee memorabilia and photos, as well as a large-scale immersive light and sensory installation. This exhibition is a unique opportunity for film buffs and martial arts enthusiasts to get reacquainted with one of Hong Kong's most legendary cultural icons.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Heritage Museum
1 Man Lam Rd
Sha Tin
Hong Kong
Contact:
