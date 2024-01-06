Hong Kong
Bruno Mars 'The One & Only Night' concert at MGM Cotai

  • Things to do, Concerts
  • MGM Cotai, Cotai
Photograph: AFP/Matt Winkelmeyer
Get ready for some of that 24K Magic as 15-time Grammy Awards-winner Bruno Mars is coming to Macau! Set to perform for one night only on January 6, 2024, the incredibly talented musician and songwriter will be bringing his signature high-energy performance, along with some of his biggest hits, to the roof terrace of MGM Cotai. Tickets will be available starting December 9, 2023; visit mgm.mo for more ticketing info and watch this space for updates.

Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.mgm.mo/
Address:
MGM Cotai
Avenida da Nave Desportiva
Cotai
Macau

Dates and times

