  1. BT21 Magic Recipe: A Taste Of Love
    Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlet
  • Citygate Outlets, Tung Chung

BT21 Magic Recipe: A Taste Of Love

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Citygate Outlets in Hong Kong is brewing up a magical summer with the iconic BT21 crew. From now to September 1, the seven soulful BT21 members will unleash their inner wizards, donning a whimsical, tipsy look to guide visitors through themed zones of the 'BT21 Magic Recipe: A Taste Of Love' campaign.

Prepare to get spellbound by interactive games, craft your own healing potions, get your hands on the world's first release of BT21 Magic Recipe merchandise, and enjoy exclusive activities like the Magic Hour Mocktail workshop and Magical Moments with BT21. Be sure to also stop by Korean restaurant Banchan & Cook and Taiwanese dessert shop Meet Fresh for their time-limited menu. Club CG members can even redeem exclusive BT21 premiums made from recycled materials and score shopping e-vouchers upon spending a designated amount.

Details

Address
Citygate Outlets
20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung
Hong Kong

Dates and times

