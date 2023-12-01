Business of Design Week 2023 Summit

Time Out says

Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre, Asia’s leading annual event on design, innovation, and brands is back from November 29 to December 1 at Freespace at West Kowloon Art Park. Under the theme ‘Game Changers’, this year, the organisation is partnering with the Netherlands and CreativeNL, the global pioneer of circular design, to promote innovation for a sustainable tomorrow.

The summit gathers foremost local and international design masters, visionary brand leaders and entrepreneurs. Join insightful discussions with over 50 speakers, including Ben van Berkel, the founder and principal architect of UNStudio; Winy Maas, the founding partner and principal architect of MVRDV; as well as Francine Houben, creative director and architect of Mecanoo.

