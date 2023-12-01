Hong Kong
Business of Design Week 2023 Summit

  • Things to do
  • Freespace at West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon
  1. Hong Kong Design Centre BODW
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Design Centre
  2. Hong Kong Design Centre BODW
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Design Centre
Time Out says

Learn from insightful discussions and take advantage of the networking opportunities. Plus! Enjoy ticket discount exclusively for Time Out readers.

Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre, Asia’s leading annual event on design, innovation, and brands is back from November 29 to December 1 at Freespace at West Kowloon Art Park. Under the theme ‘Game Changers’, this year, the organisation is partnering with the Netherlands and CreativeNL, the global pioneer of circular design, to promote innovation for a sustainable tomorrow. 

The summit gathers foremost local and international design masters, visionary brand leaders and entrepreneurs. Join insightful discussions with over 50 speakers, including  Ben van Berkel,  the founder and principal architect of UNStudio;  Winy Maas,  the founding partner and principal architect of MVRDV; as well as  Francine Houben, creative director and architect of Mecanoo.

Grab your tickets today!, Input our promo code, “BODWTO50”, to enjoy a 50 percent discount until November 28.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Design Centre

Details

Address:
Freespace at West Kowloon Art Park
No. 18 Museum Drive, West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

