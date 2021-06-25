The popular Japanese cartoon character Butt Detective (yes, he has a literal butt for his face) has landed in Hong Kong and he’s here to find the missing 'golden pearl milk tea'! From June 25 to September 26, the Butt Detective exhibition invites all to investigate through seven curated spaces and rack their brains around challenging missions and fun games. From the Butt Detective Agency to the Wankoro Police Station and the Hoo Hoo Museum, scour high and low for hidden clues, jot down every detail in your very own detective notebook, and help the Butt Detective gather all the evidence to catch the culprit – don’t forget to use your special ‘magnifying glass’ too!

At the end of your journey, stop by the pop-up store and pick up some exclusive merch like toys and key rings, storybooks, stickers and stationery, accessories, along with special cookies and cold-brew teas. Having previously attracted almost 100,000 visitors when showcasing in Taipei, The Butt Detective Exhibition is one not to be missed.