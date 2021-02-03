Butterflies of Hope．Blessing Lanterns is an illuminating AI interactive art display created by 2019 Martell Artist of the Year, Victor Wong, featuring a 7-meter giant stained glass butterfly, over 350 LED butterflies, along with traditional Chinese red lanterns that cover over the entire Lee Tung Avenue.

During the daytime, the butterflies will reflect and refract natural daylight onto the ground, painting the avenue in different butterfly shapes and colours. At nights (now until March 31; 6pm to 9.30pm) , the AI-controlled butterflies will dazzle along with music, transforming the avenues into an urban village of Lunar New Year joys.