Butterflies of Hope．Blessing Lanterns

Things to do Lee Tung Avenue , Wan Chai Until Sunday May 2 2021
Lee Tung Avenue Butterflies of Hope
1/4
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue
Lee Tung Avenue Butterflies of Hope
2/4
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue
Lee Tung Avenue Butterflies of Hope
3/4
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue
Lee Tung Avenue
4/4
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Butterflies of HopeBlessing Lanterns is an illuminating AI interactive art display created by 2019 Martell Artist of the Year, Victor Wong, featuring a 7-meter giant stained glass butterfly, over 350 LED butterflies, along with traditional Chinese red lanterns that cover over the entire Lee Tung Avenue. 

During the daytime, the butterflies will reflect and refract natural daylight onto the ground, painting the avenue in different butterfly shapes and colours. At nights (now until March 31; 6pm to 9.30pm) , the AI-controlled butterflies will dazzle along with music, transforming the avenues into an urban village of Lunar New Year joys.

Event website: http://www.leetungavenue.com.hk/en/index/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Lee Tung Avenue
Address: 200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

