Café 103 at The Ritz Carlton teams up with popular American cookie brand, Poppins, to launch an all-American inspired afternoon tea. The afternoon tea set throws it back to the United States in the 1940s and 50s, and allows guests to try a curated range of retro American morsels. Enjoy flavourful savoury bites like mini reuben sandwiches and barbeque smoked pulled pork in choux puffs, or dig into sweets like red velvet cake, key lime pie verrine, or carrot cake. During the afternoon tea, guests will get to savour Poppins’ best-selling item – Rocher hazelnut cream pie – as well as the pistachio cookie, an exclusive new cookie flavour created for the collaborative afternoon tea menu. All guests who enjoy Café 103’s afternoon tea set will receive a 10 percent discount voucher, which can be used to purchase the Poppins’ cookies from their pop-up store at Sogo in Causeway Bay.