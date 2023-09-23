Hong Kong
CameraWomen: Films by Women Cinematographers

  • Things to do, Film events
  • Hong Kong Arts Centre, Wan Chai
The Hong Kong Arts Centre is set to host CameraWomen: Films by Women Cinematographers, a moving image programme featuring the works of women cinematographers from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland, and other countries. Despite the male-dominated tradition of cinematography, women have made significant contributions to the field, and CameraWomen aims to showcase their talents by providing a platform for their work. The programme will run from June 14 to September 23 at the Louis Koo Cinema of the Hong Kong Arts Centre. There will also be after-screening talks with featured cinematographers and/or directors, offering audiences insights into the challenges, skills, and mindsets required to succeed in this field and inspire more women to pursue careers in cinematography.

Details

Event website:
hkac.org.hk/calendar_detail/?u=gr001pZVe6M
Address:
Hong Kong Arts Centre
2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Transport:
Wan Chai MTR Station, exit C
Price:
$68-$85

Dates and times

