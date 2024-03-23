Time Out says

Also part of the WestK Funfest, the Xiqu Centre will run three Cantonese opera workshops over two weekends, aimed at families of all ages and backgrounds to learn about this traditional art form. The session on March 16 will focus on movements, introducing the basic gestures used in Cantonese opera demonstrated by actor Leung Fei-tung, as well as the stylised use of props and costumes, such as the horse hair whips and water sleeves. Makeup workshops will also run from March 17 to 23, hosted by actor King Fa-lui with veteran performer Leong Yee-lin.