Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Cantonese Opera workshops

  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
  • Xiqu Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Cantonese opera workshops at WestK Funfest
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Cantonese opera workshops at WestK Funfest
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Get acquainted with the basics of Cantonese opera

Also part of the WestK Funfest, the Xiqu Centre will run three Cantonese opera workshops over two weekends, aimed at families of all ages and backgrounds to learn about this traditional art form. The session on March 16 will focus on movements, introducing the basic gestures used in Cantonese opera demonstrated by actor Leung Fei-tung, as well as the stylised use of props and costumes, such as the horse hair whips and water sleeves. Makeup workshops will also run from March 17 to 23, hosted by actor King Fa-lui with veteran performer Leong Yee-lin.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.westkowloon.hk/en/westkfunfest?tab=overview
Address:
Xiqu Centre
88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
ticketinfo@wkcda.hk

Dates and times

00:00Cantonese Opera workshopsXiqu Centre
00:00Cantonese Opera workshopsXiqu Centre
00:00Cantonese Opera workshopsXiqu Centre
00:00Cantonese Opera workshopsXiqu Centre
00:00Cantonese Opera workshopsXiqu Centre
00:00Cantonese Opera workshopsXiqu Centre
00:00Cantonese Opera workshopsXiqu Centre
00:00Cantonese Opera workshopsXiqu Centre
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.