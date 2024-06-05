Time Out says

Located by the Sha Tau Kok Public Pier, the Cape of Sha Tau Kok represents the easternmost corner of the area, where there’s a stone plaque with poetic verses etched onto it: “The sun rises from the beach (Sha Tau), the moon hangs above the cape (Kok)”. Legend has it that the verses were penned by a Qing dynasty minister, enthralled by the stunning scenery during his visit to the Guangdong coast. Since then, the area has been known as Sha Tau Kok.