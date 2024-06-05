Located by the Sha Tau Kok Public Pier, the Cape of Sha Tau Kok represents the easternmost corner of the area, where there’s a stone plaque with poetic verses etched onto it: “The sun rises from the beach (Sha Tau), the moon hangs above the cape (Kok)”. Legend has it that the verses were penned by a Qing dynasty minister, enthralled by the stunning scenery during his visit to the Guangdong coast. Since then, the area has been known as Sha Tau Kok.
Cape of Sha Tau Kok
- Sha Tau Kok
- Hong Kong
