Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Care Bear Dopamine Palette pop-up by kkplus

  • Things to do
  • K11 Art Mall, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Care Bear Dopamine Palette pop-up by kkplus
    Photograph: Courtesy kkplus
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Care Bear Dopamine Palette pop-up by kkplus
    Photograph: Courtesy kkplus
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Care Bear Dopamine Palette pop-up by kkplus
    Photograph: Courtesy kkplus
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Care Bear Dopamine Palette pop-up by kkplus
    Photograph: Courtesy kkplus
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Get ready for a burst of happiness as the Care Bears are in town at the Care Bears Dopamine Palette pop-up store presented by kkplus. From now to April 15, head over to K11 Art Mall and jump into a vibrant world filled with bright and bold colours with the adorable magic of Cheer, Grumpy, Share, Funshine, and many other Care Bear characters. Get snap happy at the pop-up store's four cute photo spots, discover over 80 Care Bears merchandise items – ranging from stationery to home items – and don't miss the Meet and Greet sessions with Cheer Bear and Grumpy Bear between 2pm and 6pm on March 20 and 31! There will be one session available per hour, and the first 30 people in line will get to take photos and Cheer and Grumpy Bear on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
K11 Art Mall
K11, 18 Hanoi Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.