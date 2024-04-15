Time Out says

Get ready for a burst of happiness as the Care Bears are in town at the Care Bears Dopamine Palette pop-up store presented by kkplus. From now to April 15, head over to K11 Art Mall and jump into a vibrant world filled with bright and bold colours with the adorable magic of Cheer, Grumpy, Share, Funshine, and many other Care Bear characters. Get snap happy at the pop-up store's four cute photo spots, discover over 80 Care Bears merchandise items – ranging from stationery to home items – and don't miss the Meet and Greet sessions with Cheer Bear and Grumpy Bear between 2pm and 6pm on March 20 and 31! There will be one session available per hour, and the first 30 people in line will get to take photos and Cheer and Grumpy Bear on a first-come, first-served basis.