Catch Wan Chai Blue House's Mid-Autumn Festival lantern display

  • Things to do
  • Blue House, Wan Chai
The historic building is showcasing hand-painted lanterns on display during the festive period

Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner and many of us are heading to lantern displays throughout the city to get in the festive mood and snap pictures for the ‘gram. If you’re in the Wan Chai area, head to the historical four-storey tenement building, Blue House, to gaze at their lantern display from now until September 18. Embracing the festive mood, The Blue House has been decorated with hundreds of hand-painted lanterns with unique designs made by Wan Chai residents.

While the lantern decorations add vibrant colours to the Blue House during the day, make sure to return during the night from 6pm to 10pm to see the lanterns illuminated! If you’re going to take pictures of the decorations on Stone Nullah Lane, including the vibrant Blue, Yellow, and Orange House, post them on Facebook or Instagram before September 25 to enter Blue House’s online photography competition for a chance to win retro prizes like a Twemco flip clock, a Camel thermal water flask, and others. Click here for more details.

Additionally, make sure to walk around the Blue House to guess Chinese proverbs from the illustrations hanging from lanterns, submit your answers here before September 11 for a chance to win prizes!

Details

Address:
Blue House
72 Stone Nullah Lane
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

