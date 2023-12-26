Hong Kong
Timeout

Celebrate Christmas above the clouds at sky100

  • Things to do
  • Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, Tsim Sha Tsui
sky100
Photograph: Courtesy sky100
The city’s highest observation deck is all set for the holidays! Sitting on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC), sky100 is turning into a festive escape above the city where visitors can step into an enchanting Christmas wonderland.

Get ready for delightful surprises as Santa Claus makes special appearances, spreading joy and holiday cheer. Other family-friendly experiences include spellbinding magic performances and choir performances. Unleash your creativity at the DIY workshops happening on Christmas Eve and Day, and take part in crafting personalised Christmas wreaths and stockings at the free DIY workshops, available on a first-come-first-served basis. 

Explore their official website for more.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with sky100

Details

Event website:
sky100.com.hk/en/more/experience/christmas-2023/
Address:
Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck
1 Austin Rd West
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

