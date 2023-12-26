Celebrate Christmas above the clouds at sky100

Time Out says

The city’s highest observation deck is all set for the holidays! Sitting on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC), sky100 is turning into a festive escape above the city where visitors can step into an enchanting Christmas wonderland.

Get ready for delightful surprises as Santa Claus makes special appearances, spreading joy and holiday cheer. Other family-friendly experiences include spellbinding magic performances and choir performances. Unleash your creativity at the DIY workshops happening on Christmas Eve and Day, and take part in crafting personalised Christmas wreaths and stockings at the free DIY workshops, available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Explore their official website for more.