Hong Kong
Timeout

Celebrate National Day at Vista

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Vista, Tsim Sha Tsui
Vista
Photograph: Courtesy Vista
Time Out says

During National Day, Vista invites guests to admire the fireworks in their penthouse venue while savouring a five-course menu ($1,788 per person) full of beloved Italian dishes. Begin with a range of appetisers like Sicillian red prawn carpaccio topped with grated caviar and Bronte pistachios, or slow-cooked veal tongue with salsa verde; then choose your desired pasta dish from options such as seafood carbonara spaghetti, as well as saffron and Italian sausage risotto with black truffle. Vista’s menu carries on with a selection of sumptuous entree selections like grilled Australian rib-eye steaks, breaded veal cutlet with semi-dried tomato and fried rosemary, before concluding with decadent desserts like tableside tiramisu. Reserve your table for this exclusive dining occasion on Vista's website

Details

Address:
Vista
29-30/F, One Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
vista@aqua.com.hk

Dates and times

18:00Vista
