During National Day, Vista invites guests to admire the fireworks in their penthouse venue while savouring a five-course menu ($1,788 per person) full of beloved Italian dishes. Begin with a range of appetisers like Sicillian red prawn carpaccio topped with grated caviar and Bronte pistachios, or slow-cooked veal tongue with salsa verde; then choose your desired pasta dish from options such as seafood carbonara spaghetti, as well as saffron and Italian sausage risotto with black truffle. Vista’s menu carries on with a selection of sumptuous entree selections like grilled Australian rib-eye steaks, breaded veal cutlet with semi-dried tomato and fried rosemary, before concluding with decadent desserts like tableside tiramisu. Reserve your table for this exclusive dining occasion on Vista's website.
Celebrate National Day at Vista
Time Out says
During National Day, Vista invites guests to admire the fireworks in their penthouse venue while savouring a five-course menu ($1,788 per person) full of beloved Italian dishes. Begin with a range of appetisers like Sicillian red prawn carpaccio topped with grated caviar and Bronte pistachios, or slow-cooked veal tongue with salsa verde; then choose your desired pasta dish from options such as seafood carbonara spaghetti, as well as saffron and Italian sausage risotto with black truffle. Vista’s menu carries on with a selection of sumptuous entree selections like grilled Australian rib-eye steaks, breaded veal cutlet with semi-dried tomato and fried rosemary, before concluding with decadent desserts like tableside tiramisu. Reserve your table for this exclusive dining occasion on Vista's website.
Details
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video