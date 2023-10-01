Celebrate National Day at Vista

Time Out says

During National Day, Vista invites guests to admire the fireworks in their penthouse venue while savouring a five-course menu ($1,788 per person) full of beloved Italian dishes. Begin with a range of appetisers like Sicillian red prawn carpaccio topped with grated caviar and Bronte pistachios, or slow-cooked veal tongue with salsa verde; then choose your desired pasta dish from options such as seafood carbonara spaghetti, as well as saffron and Italian sausage risotto with black truffle. Vista’s menu carries on with a selection of sumptuous entree selections like grilled Australian rib-eye steaks, breaded veal cutlet with semi-dried tomato and fried rosemary, before concluding with decadent desserts like tableside tiramisu. Reserve your table for this exclusive dining occasion on Vista's website.



