Central Market's Oktoberfest 2023

From October 13 to 31, Central Market’s open-air atrium Oasis will transform into a large-scale beer festival. Oasis’ space will become a vibrant beer garden full of blue and white Bavarian flags and traditional oak barrels, which will make the perfect location for you and your friends to knock back plenty of authentic German beers such as Löwenbräu and Beck’s. Additionally, Central Market will offer a curated selection of authentic German delicacies for customers to indulge in, such as Nuremberg grilled sausages, roasted pork knuckles, pretzels with beer-cheese spread, and apple strudel with vanilla sauce. Renowned German band Die Notenhoblers will be at the beer garden to play lively tunes and keep the atmosphere buzzing while attendees test their skills in games such as beer drinking competitions and giant Jenga.