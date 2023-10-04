Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Charlie Puth Presents The "Charlie" Live Experience

  • Things to do, Concerts
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Charlie Puth
Photograph: Facebook/Charlie Puth
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Four Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Charlier Puth is returning to Hong Kong for the first stop of his Asia tour The Charlie Live Experience. Having achieved great success worldwide with numerous chart-topping hits like See You Again, We Don't Talk Anymore, Attention, Light Switch, Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), and many more, Charlie will be performing live on stage at the AsiaWorld-Expo on October 4. An exclusive pre-sale is available from June 27 for Citi credit card holders and on June 29 for Live Nation members will be on June 29. Tickets for the general public will be available from June 30 onwards. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.hk/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
$799-$2,687

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.