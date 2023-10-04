Charlie Puth Presents The "Charlie" Live Experience

Time Out says

Four Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Charlier Puth is returning to Hong Kong for the first stop of his Asia tour The Charlie Live Experience. Having achieved great success worldwide with numerous chart-topping hits like See You Again, We Don't Talk Anymore, Attention, Light Switch, Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), and many more, Charlie will be performing live on stage at the AsiaWorld-Expo on October 4. An exclusive pre-sale is available from June 27 for Citi credit card holders and on June 29 for Live Nation members will be on June 29. Tickets for the general public will be available from June 30 onwards.