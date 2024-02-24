Hong Kong
Timeout

Che Kung Festival 2024

  • Things to do
  • Che Kung Temple, Sha Tin
che kung temple windmills
Photograph: Shutterstock
During the second and third days of Chinese New Year, Hongkongers make it a point to visit Che Kung Temple in Sha Tin as many believe that people are more prone to quarrel on the third day of CNY. At the temple, worshippers gather to burn incense, draw fortune sticks, and rotate the copper windmill in a clockwise direction to attract good fortune. This year, there'll also be a Che Kung Festival Fair held at the Chui Tin Street Soccer Pitch from Feb 7 to 24 featuring a variety of dry goods stalls – so don't forget to pop by!

Details

Address:
Che Kung Temple
7 Che Kung Miu Road, Tai Wai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

