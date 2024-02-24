Che Kung Festival 2024

Time Out says

During the second and third days of Chinese New Year, Hongkongers make it a point to visit Che Kung Temple in Sha Tin as many believe that people are more prone to quarrel on the third day of CNY. At the temple, worshippers gather to burn incense, draw fortune sticks, and rotate the copper windmill in a clockwise direction to attract good fortune. This year, there'll also be a Che Kung Festival Fair held at the Chui Tin Street Soccer Pitch from Feb 7 to 24 featuring a variety of dry goods stalls – so don't forget to pop by!