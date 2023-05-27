Hong Kong
Timeout

Cheung Chau Bun Carnival 2023

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Cheung Chau, Cheung Chau
  1. Cheung Chau bun festival
    Photograph: AFP/Anthony Wallace
  2. Cheung Chau bun festival
    Photograph: AFP/Anthony WallaceBuns stamped with Chinese characters which read 'Peace Safe' during the annual Cheung Chau bun festival
The Bun Festival originally started as a celebration of the end of the plague in Cheng Chau but was eventually transformed into one of Hong Kong's most famous festivals and an important celebration of the city's cultural heritage. This year, the event kicks off with a lively Climbing Carnival on May 14, where the public is invited to take part in a range of fun activities, including stall games, handicraft workshops, a variety show, a Bun Tower Climbing Fun Day, and more. Then, on May 25 and 27, the iconic Bun Scrambling Competition will take place, where participants must climb giant bamboo towers covered with buns while trying to grab as many buns as possible. Don't miss this unique cultural experience that has been celebrated for over a century!

Event website:
www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/bun/index.html
Address:
Cheung Chau
Cheung Chau
Hong Kong

