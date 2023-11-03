Time Out says

Want to test your surfing skills without heading to the ocean? Visit Cheung Chau Surf Park, an outdoor surfing instruction center conveniently located next to Tung Wan Beach. Whether if you're interested in how to ride waves or want to train your skills; Cheung Chau Surf Park's staff will be there to guide and supervise you through the experience, as well as give you tips to perfect your form. Once you're feeling confident enough, head down to the beach and try out your skills!