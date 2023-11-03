Hong Kong
Timeout

Cheung Chau Surf Park

  • Things to do
  • Cheung Chau
  1. cheung chau surf park
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
  2. cheung chau surf park
    Photograph: Courtesy Cheung Chau Surf Park
Time Out says

Want to test your surfing skills without heading to the ocean? Visit Cheung Chau Surf Park, an outdoor surfing instruction center conveniently located next to Tung Wan Beach. Whether if you're interested in how to ride waves or want to train your skills; Cheung Chau Surf Park's staff will be there to guide and supervise you through the experience, as well as give you tips to perfect your form. Once you're feeling confident enough, head down to the beach and try out your skills!

Details

Address:
4 Tung Wan Road, Cheung Chau
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6300 7273
