Chill Float Summer at The Pulse

The sun is high, the days are long, and The Pulse has the perfect way to help you make the most of summer with 'Chill Float Summer', a new rooftop experience that's equal parts relaxation and revelry. At the heart of it all is the Sky Beach, an exclusive beachside oasis set against The Pulse's iconic panoramic seaview rooftop. Here, you'll find a five-part summer escape tailored to your every whim. Unwind in the Japanese-style Jacuzzi, soak up the sun on plush lounge chairs, or join the weekend parties complete with live DJ sets that'll have you dancing under the stars.

The Pulse has also teamed up with popular influencers and a renowned local illustrator to create the exclusive 'Chill Float Adventure' test, where you can discover your inner animal and share quirky IG filters with friends. Afterwards, explore the retro-inspired Chill Float Market for the ultimate photo ops and exclusive souvenirs; indulge in the latest tasting menus from Banh Mi Kitchen and Baked; and quench your thirst with Sanpellegrino cocktails and free sparkling juice tastings every weekend.