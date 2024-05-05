Hong Kong
China Hong Kong City Car Boot Eco-Art Fair

  • Things to do
  • China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. China Hong Kong City Car Boot Eco-Art Fair
    Photograph: Courtesy Sino Group
  2. China Hong Kong City Car Boot Eco-Art Fair
    Photograph: Courtesy Sino Group
Following the tremendous success of its Christmas car boot market, Sino Group is bringing the outdoor fair back once again to celebrate Hong Kong Arts Month! Taking place over weekends and public holidays from March to May, the fair aims to nurture young creatives by providing a platform to showcase their artistry, fostering entrepreneurship and creativity. Renowned artists will also conduct live demonstrations on-site, transforming vehicle exteriors into vibrant street art canvases. What's more, visitors will be able to take part in upcycling endeavours and sink their teeth into all kinds of inventive and photo-worthy culinary creations – don't miss the themed games and activities over the Easter holidays!

Details

Address:
China Hong Kong City
33 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

