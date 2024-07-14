The Chinese Kungfu x Dance Carnival is here to kick some butts this July. Celebrating the brilliance of traditional Chinese culture, the festival combines martial arts and Chinese dance to offer more than 60 shows and activities for the public from July 9 to 14.

There will be numerous special events to look out for, including shows led by Kungfu masters from all over the world, performances featuring dance and martial arts styles from different regions of China, catwalks showcasing exquisite traditional Chinese attire, poetic literature citations, interactive activities for the kids, as well as film screenings of classic Kungfu movies. There will also be an 80-metre-long ‘Kungfu Street’ by Tsim Sha Tsui’s Clock Tower by the harbourfront featuring exhibits of Hong Kong wuxia film posters since the 1960s, followed by stories about Hong Kong martial arts and their heritage.

Through these beautiful and diverse representations of the art forms, the festival offers a precious opportunity to learn more about traditional Chinese culture in fun, inspiring, and enriching ways