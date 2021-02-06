Chinese New Year Flower Market

Time to decorate the house with festive blooms and quirky products at the annual CNY market.

Take part in one of the annual CNY traditions with a visit to one of the city’s flower markets featuring bountiful offerings of orchid, cherry blossoms, daffodils, and other festive blooms.

Initially, all 15 Chinese New Year Markets were due to be cancelled in response to the city's ongoing health crisis. However, on January 19, the government announced that all 15 flower markets would go ahead as planned with stringent measures in place. The number of stalls will be cut down by half, all staff and vendors must provide Covid-19 test results beforehand, and infrared sensors will be installed at the entrance and exits of each flower market. Larger market venues such as Victoria Park will be divided into smaller, sectioned areas for crowd control.