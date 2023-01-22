Chinese New Year Flower Market 2023

Time Out says

Going to a CNY flower market is a must for Hongkongers. This year, 15 flower markets will be held across the city between January 16 to 22. As usual, the Victoria Park Flower Market will be the biggest and most popular one with a total of 175 stalls offering all kinds of festive goodies ranging from plush toys and wacky gadgets to food and drinks. Visit on the last day before the markets close to snap up some killer discounts!