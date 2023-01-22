Hong Kong
Chinese New Year Flower Market 2023

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Victoria Park Chinese New Year Market
Photograph: Shutterstock
Going to a CNY flower market is a must for Hongkongers. This year, 15 flower markets will be held across the city between January 16 to 22. As usual, the Victoria Park Flower Market will be the biggest and most popular one with a total of 175 stalls offering all kinds of festive goodies ranging from plush toys and wacky gadgets to food and drinks. Visit on the last day before the markets close to snap up some killer discounts!

Details

Event website:
fehd.gov.hk
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

