Time Out says

Going to a CNY flower market is a must for Hongkongers. This year, 15 flower markets will be held across the city, marking the first time since 2019 for the flower markets to feature fast food, wet goods, and dry goods – all three types of stalls. As usual, the Victoria Park Flower Market will be the biggest and most popular one, but you can expect the same kind of goodies – ranging from plush toys to festive deco to wacky gadgets – at all of the markets. Visit on the last day before the markets close to snap up some killer discounts!

When are the Chinese New Year Markets happening?

2024 Lunar New Year Fairs

Date: February 4 to 10

Time: The opening hours for each market vary depending on the day, but most will run from morning all the way to midnight. See here for more details.

Where are the Chinese New Year Markets located?

Hong Kong Island

Victoria Park, Causeway Bay (377 stalls)

- Fast food stalls available

Kowloon

Fa Hui Park, Sham Shui Po (129 stalls)

- Fast food stalls available

Cheung Sha Wan Playground, Sham Shui Po (86 stalls)



Kwun Tong Recreation Ground, Kwun Tong (84 stalls)



Morse Park, Wong Tai Sin (76 stalls)

- Fast food stalls available



New Territories and Islands

Tat Tung Road Garden, Tung Chung (28 stalls)

Sha Tsui Road Playground, Tsuen Wan (116 stalls)



Tin Hau Temple Fung Shui Square, Tai Po (61 stalls)

- Fast food stalls available



Man Yee Playground, Sai Kung (20 stalls)



Po Hong Park, Tseung Kwan O (88 stalls)

- Fast food stalls available



Yuen Wo Playground, Sha Tin (71 stalls)



Tung Tau Industrial Area Playground, Yuen Long (150 stalls)

- Fast food stalls available



Kwai Chung Sports Ground, Kwai Tsing (96 stalls)



Shek Wu Hui Playground, North District (69 stalls)



Tin Hau Temple Plaza, Tuen Mun (57 stalls)

- Fast food stalls available