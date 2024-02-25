Hong Kong
Chinese New Year Night Parade 2024

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. Chinese New Year Night Parade
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTB/Lam Yik Fei
  2. Chinese New Year Night Parade
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTB/Anthony Kwan
  3. Chinese New Year Night Parade
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTB/Lam Yik Fei
The annual CNY night parade is back featuring spectacular floats and performers from across the globe

Start your Year of the Dragon at a roaring street party as the annual Chinese New Year Night Parade returns! Taking on the theme of 'Good Fortune All Around Hong Kong' this year, the parade will feature dazzling floats as well as energetic performers from Hong Kong and around the world. A street performance party will get the crowd in the festive mood starting 6pm on February 10, before the parade begins at 8pm to make its way through the main streets of Tsim Sha Tsui from the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza to the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers.

Those who want to catch the exciting spectacle can watch for free along Canton, Haiphong, and Nathan Road (just make sure you get there early to nab a decent spot), or book a ticket for spectator seats at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, Canton, and Nathan Road. More info ticketing will be announced soon so watch this space.

And don't worry if you have to sit this one out, as the floats will be on display at The Urban Council Centenary Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui from February 11 to 25 for visitors to get a closer look at the impressive structures.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

