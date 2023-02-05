Hong Kong
Chinese New Year Stay'Cat'ion with mofusand

  Things to do
  • Langham Place, Mong Kok
  Langham Place
  Langham Place
Popular Japanese cat illustration series mofusand is here to celebrate the Lunar New Year with Hongkongers at Langham Place. From now until February 5, head over to the atrium and prepare to be greeted by adorable giant mofusand figures who will take you around a mini 'Japan', from the airport boarding gate to an izakaya and onsen. You can also get your hands on an array of cute merchandise at the pop-up store, including plush toys, stationery, accessories, as well as a collection of traditional Chinese New Year decoration items.

Details

Address:
Langham Place
8 Argyle St
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

