Hong Kong
Timeout

Chivas Regal X Draft Land

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Draft Land, Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Chivas Regal
    Photograph: Courtesy Chivas Regal
    Photograph: Courtesy Chivas Regal
Time Out says

Sip on time-limited tea-infused whisky cocktails and more!

Scotch whisky brand Chivas Regal has given a fresh new look to their Chivas 12, Chivas XV, and Chivas Mizunara Restage bottles. Earlier this year, the brand partnered with Hong Kong’s biggest street art festival, HKWalls, to support the I Rise We Rise live painting battle. As an extension of their support towards street culture, Chivas has commissioned the winning artists – Mára Čmára, Caratoes, and Kristopher Ho – to each create an art piece inspired by one of their rebranded whiskies; all three artworks will be displayed at Draft Land from now to October 15. 

Chivas Regal has also teamed up with Draft Land’s mixology masterminds, Antonio Lai and Alex Ko, to create three different tea-infused whisky cocktails based on the classic combination of whisky and green tea. Orchard Bloom uses Chivas 12 as a base, with jasmine tea, apple juice, and honey added into the mix; XV Goddess combines Chivas XV together with pineapple, vanilla, and oolong tea; and Mizu Harvest mixes fresh yuzu, ginger, and hojicha with Chivas Mizunara, which results in a smoky taste.

Each cocktail will be priced at $120 and will be available at Draft Land for a limited period of time. From mid-September onwards, the cocktails will also be available in ready-to-drink cans as a gift upon purchasing Chivas Regal bottles. 

Visit Chivas Regal’s or Draft Land’s Instagram for more information about the collaboration.

Details

Address:
Draft Land
Central
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
