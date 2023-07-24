Hong Kong
Timeout

Chôm Chôm's dining events

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Chôm Chôm, Soho
  1. Chôm Chôm
    Photograph: Courtesy Chôm Chôm
    1/2
    /2
  2. Chôm Chôm exterior
    Photograph: Courtesy Chom Chom/Michael Perin
    2/2
    /2
Time Out says

Get ready to enjoy crowd-favourite dishes and more this July

Hanoi-style resto-bar Chôm Chôm has been bringing Vietnamese bia hoi culture (drinking beer with friends on a busy street corner) to the heart of Soho since 2013. After operating on Peel Street for a decade, the Vietnamese venue will be closed temporarily from July 25 to September 2023 for renovations. But it’s not all bad news; Chôm Chôm will be rolling out an array of exclusive dining events and celebrations over the course of four days.

From July 20 to 24, the Vietnamese drinking den will be offering a range of their beloved dishes from the past decade such as bun cha Hanoi, caramel black cod, sriracha grilled corn, and many more. On the final day (July 24), Chôm Chôm will be throwing a going-away party ($188 per guest), where they’ll be dishing out some of their most classic bites paired alongside free-flow ice cold beers all day long. Chôm Chôm patrons are also welcome to send heartfelt messages and share some of the best memories they’ve had with the restaurant’s team members. 

Visit Chôm Chôm’s website to find the full details of the dining events.

Details

Event website:
www.chomchom.com.hk/summer
Address:
Chôm Chôm
58-60 Peel Street
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

