Christmas above the clouds: get into the festive spirit at sky100

A feast for the senses
Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance at every corner of the observation deck from December 5 to January 2, as sky100 transforms into a dazzling Christmas haven adorned with beautiful decorations. The dreamy, gigantic Magical Christmas Tree House is hard to miss! Here you can meet the adorable 1.8-metre owl blessing elf, MoMo, who is gracing the celebrations accompanied by its family member, Noah. On December 10, 17, 24, 25, and 31, join the Christmas Gathering Moment, where MoMo will delight visitors in an ICC-shaped hat and sky-blue laced dress. You can also join and sing along with children’s choir performances and capture unforgettable moments during the photo session.