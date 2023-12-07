Christmas above the clouds: get into the festive spirit at sky100

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Hong Kong! If you’re staying in town for the season, head to the city’s highest indoor observation deck to enjoy a range of festive offerings. Located on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC), sky100 is turning into a festive escape above the city where visitors can step into a dreamy Christmas tree house, enjoy family-friendly experiences, join DIY workshops, and watch choir and magic performances.

As the clock ticks closer to 2024, sky100 unquestionably stands as one of the best vantage points to watch the firework display on New Year’s Eve. With its unobscured 360-degree panorama of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline and sitting sky-high at 393 metres above sea level, it offers an unforgettable experience.

And the good news? Hong Kong residents can enjoy a half price discount for standard admission tickets, whether you’re purchasing them online or on the spot until December 31, while overseas guests get to enjoy a 25 percent discount when booking online until March 31, 2024.