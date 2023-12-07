Hong Kong
Timeout

sky100
Photograph: Courtesy sky100

Christmas above the clouds: get into the festive spirit at sky100

Celebrate the holidays in style at the city’s highest indoor observation deck

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with sky100
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Hong Kong! If you’re staying in town for the season, head to the city’s highest indoor observation deck to enjoy a range of festive offerings. Located on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC), sky100 is turning into a festive escape above the city where visitors can step into a dreamy Christmas tree house, enjoy family-friendly experiences, join DIY workshops, and watch choir and magic performances. 

As the clock ticks closer to 2024, sky100 unquestionably stands as one of the best vantage points to watch the firework display on New Year’s Eve. With its unobscured 360-degree panorama of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline and sitting sky-high at 393 metres above sea level, it offers an unforgettable experience.

And the good news? Hong Kong residents can enjoy a half price discount for standard admission tickets, whether you’re purchasing them online or on the spot until December 31, while overseas guests get to enjoy a 25 percent discount when booking online until March 31, 2024.

A feast for the senses
Photograph: Courtesy sky100

Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance at every corner of the observation deck from December 5 to January 2, as sky100 transforms into a dazzling Christmas haven adorned with beautiful decorations. The dreamy, gigantic Magical Christmas Tree House is hard to miss! Here you can meet the adorable 1.8-metre owl blessing elf, MoMo, who is gracing the celebrations accompanied by its family member, Noah. On December 10, 17, 24, 25, and 31, join the Christmas Gathering Moment, where MoMo will delight visitors in an ICC-shaped hat and sky-blue laced dress. You can also join and sing along with children’s choir performances and capture unforgettable moments during the photo session.

Create unforgettable memories with your family

In addition to the enchanting tree house, prepare for delightful surprises as Santa Claus makes special appearances, spreading joy and holiday cheer. As for other entertainment, be captivated by spellbinding magic performances. As Christmas approaches, unleash your creativity at the DIY workshops happening on December 24 and 25. Take part in crafting personalised Christmas wreaths and stockings at the free DIY workshops, available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Satisfy your cravings at Café 100
Photograph: Courtesy sky100

Café 100 by The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong is also presenting a festive afternoon tea ($598 for two on weekdays; $668 for two on weekends and public holidays) and an indulgent four-course Christmas dinner ($938 per person) on Christmas Eve and Day, offering tender roasted turkey in herbs jus and cranberry sauce, miso halibut with stew cannelloni bean in yuzu cream sauce, mini log cake, and more delectable treats, with vegetarian options available. Both offers include admission to sky100. Book now via their official website.

Ring in the new year to soaring heights
Photograph: Courtesy sky100

As the year draws to a close, there’s no better way to welcome the new year than by getting above it all with a bird’s eye view of the firework display. Catch sky100’s countdown party on New Year’s Eve featuring an illuminated, star-shaped photo spot with over a hundred balloons. Let loose and dance the year away to the tunes of live band performances. Each entry ticket is priced at $698 and includes night-time admission to the observation deck, a glass of sparkling wine and a set of party favours and delectable snacks. Make sure to book your tickets before spots run out! 

 

Explore the full lineup of magical experiences on sky100’s website today!

