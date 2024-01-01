Christmas Elfventure at Times Square

Time Out says

Embark on a Christmas Elfventure with Lumi the Christmas Elf at Times Square. From now until January 1, 2024, Lumi – the latest character created by Japanese artist Kohei Ogawa – will transform Times Square into a festive workshop, complete with a six-meter-tall Christmas tree. Visitors can create personalised WhatsApp stickers at the Christmas Elfventure Photo Booth, meet Santa Claus, and enjoy Christmas carolling and violin performances on December 19. Don't miss the limited edition Times Square x Kohei Ogawa 2024 calendar, available for redemption upon making electronic purchases totalling $2,000 or more at Times Square. Join Lumi and his team for a magical journey filled with tasks, rewards, and holiday joy!