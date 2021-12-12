Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Christmas Glowy Adventureland at Noah’s Ark

Bask in a different kind of Christmas glow and pay a visit to Noah's Ark Hong Kong this holiday! Held from now until January 2, 2022, on weekends and public holidays, the Christmas Glowy Adventureland will let the little ones take on a series of exciting glow-in-the-dark challenges. From The Laser Warrior shooting game (for kids aged 5 to 11 accompanied by an adult) inside a fluorescent obstacle course to a remote-controlled luminous car race within a dark forest (for kids aged 5 to 11), along with a series of crafty workshops to make Christmas decorations like mood lights and neon signs, there's plenty of festive fun to be had!

Details
Event website: https://www.noahsark.com.hk/eng
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Noah's Ark Hong Kong
Address: 33 Pak Yan Road
Ma Wan
Hong Kong

Transport: Ferry from Central Pier 2

