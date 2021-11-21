Christmas Joy House at Landmark

Landmark is known for its spectacular festive display every year, and 2021 is no different. Hop on down to the Christmas Joyful House where Teddy Paws, Dinoshaun, and Pink Bobos are waiting for you to get the party started! Featuring a 28-metre long Christmas train soaring in the air, a rainbow-coloured Slinky Slide, VR and interactive games, a 3.3-metre high Teddy Paws and much, much more, there's plenty to get excited about at Landmark this year.

In addition, Landmark has also partnered with three charitable organisations this year – the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, Make-A-Wish Hong Kong, and Mind HK – to offer visitors a chance to buy meaningful Christmas gifts for friends and family. All proceeds from the merchandise, charity booth, as well as the sale of stage and digital experiences, will be donated to the designated benevolent charity partners. Click here for more info about the display and how you can take part in different activities.